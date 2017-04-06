12-year-old girl grazed by bullet in accidental shooting

(Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was accidentally grazed by a bullet on Thursday morning.

Newport News Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of Dresden Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Investigators originally said the girl was upstairs in an apartment when a bullet appears to have gone through the window, and grazed her face.

Police now believe the shooting was accidental, and the incident happened inside the apartment.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are no longer searching for suspects.

Investigators are consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

