12-year-old girl grazed by bullet in Newport News

WVEC 9:19 AM. EDT April 06, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was grazed by a bullet on Thursday morning. 

Newport News Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of Dresden Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. Investigators say the girl was upstairs in an apartment when a bullet appears to have gone through the window, and grazed her face.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. If you have any information, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

 

