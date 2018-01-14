15-year-old boy shot in the leg; Newport News police investigating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg on Saturday.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m.

The victim told officers he was walking in the 1300 block of 25th street when he was shot.

He said after the shooting, he ran to his house located in the 2200 block of Parish Avenue.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are investigating.

