15-year-old shot twice in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 15-year-old boy is recovering from two gunshot wounds in Newport News.

Officers found him on Menchville Road just after 8 p.m. Sunday. However, the actual shooting happened about a half a mile away near the intersection of Colony Road and Smucker Road.

We're told the victim was walking when someone in a car started shooting. No suspect information is available at this time.

The teen is expected to be OK.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

