18-year-old woman found shot in Newport News

THINKSTOCK

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was found shot in Newport News on Sunday.

Police said an emergency call came in at 2:46 p.m. reporting a shooting in the area of Timber Drive and Marshall Avenue. Officers arrived and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her lower right leg. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Officers recovered some casings in the 5100 block of Marshal Avenue, close to where the shooting took place.

Three black males were seen fleeing the area in a small red SUV after the shooting. Police say there is no detailed suspect information at this time.

(© 2017 WVEC)