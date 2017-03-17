2 arrested after gun goes off in motel room

Amanda Cundiff and Lavonte James (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A bullet burst through a motel wall in Newport News. Now two people are facing charges.

Police arrested 23-year-old Lavonte James and 34-year-old Amanda Cundiff Thursday at the Super 8 Motel on Jefferson Avenue, near West Mercury Boulevard.

Officers were called after a person found a bullet hole in the wall and a shell casing. The investigation indicated the round had come from the adjacent room, where James and Cundiff were found.

In their room, police found two handguns, marijuana, and a large amount of money. James and Cundiff both face numerous charges.

