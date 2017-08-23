Suspect identified in deadly Newport News shooting

Donnell Howard (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have identified the suspect in a deadly Newport News shooting.

Police said they received a call just before 10 p.m. Thursday, August 17 for a shooting near the 7300 block of River Road.

Officers arrived to find 27-year-old Eric Blackshear with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he died early the next morning.

On Wednesday, police obtained warrants for the arrest of 24-year-old Donnell A. Howard of Hampton. Howard is charged with 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Howard is not in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting or knows of Howard's whereabouts is asked to call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

