43-year-old man found shot on 30th Street in Newport News

Newport News police car. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News police are on the scene investigating a shooting that injured one man Friday in the 1000 block of 30th Street.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just before 3:30 p.m. and arrived to find a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the side of his chest. The man's injury is said to be life threatening, according to police.

Authorities are still on the scene investigating.