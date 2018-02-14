6-month-old seriously hurt in Newport News; man arrested on abuse charges

Denzel Lamar Arrington (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 6-month-old boy is in the hospital with serious injuries, and police arrested the man believed to have harmed the child.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Robinson Drive shortly before noon Tuesday, in reference to a Code Blue involving a baby. Investigators determined the child had been injured by someone.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Denzel Arrington, who is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and felony child abuse and neglect.

On Wednesday, Arrington was arrested without incident.

Officials say the child is in stable condition at a local hospital.

