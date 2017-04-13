WVEC
Close

ALDI announces grand opening of 2nd Newport News store

Staff , WVEC 12:58 PM. EDT April 13, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- ALDI's second Newport News store location will officially open on April 27. 

The store is located at 11975 Jefferson Avenue. 

To celebrate the opening of the store, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m.

Following the ceremony, the first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift cards of various amounts. Customers can also tour the store and enter sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories