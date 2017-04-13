ALDI announces grand opening of 2nd Newport News store

file photo of an ALDI sign (Photo: Matt Cardy, Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- ALDI's second Newport News store location will officially open on April 27.

The store is located at 11975 Jefferson Avenue.

To celebrate the opening of the store, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m.

Following the ceremony, the first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift cards of various amounts. Customers can also tour the store and enter sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

