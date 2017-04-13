ALDI announces grand opening of 2nd Newport News store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- ALDI's second Newport News store location will officially open on April 27.
The store is located at 11975 Jefferson Avenue.
To celebrate the opening of the store, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m.
Following the ceremony, the first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift cards of various amounts. Customers can also tour the store and enter sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs