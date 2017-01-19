ALDI to hold another hiring event for several Peninsula stores

file photo of an ALDI sign (Photo: Matt Cardy, Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Grocery chain ALDI will hold yet another hiring event ahead of store openings in the area.

The hiring fair will happen on Tuesday, January 24th from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Courtyard Newport News Airport.

The hope is to hire associates and managers for the Gloucester, Hampton, Newport News and Williamsburg locations.

Salaries for associates are said to begin at $11.35 per hour, while shift managers will start at $15.85 per hour.

Aldi offers full health insurance, dental coverage and 401K for staff working at least 25 hours a week.

If you are interested in learning more about this opportunity visit the Aldi website.

