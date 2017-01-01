Virginia-Beach

Missing and Endangered alert issued for Va. Beach mom and her children

Forecast

AM Drizzle & Fog

College

Becker College mourns death of hockey captain and Chesapeake native

Suffolk

Grand jury indicts Delegate Rick Morris on Child Cruelty charge

Virginia

Democrats seek a new hope in Virginia governor's race

Nation-Now

GOP senators outline first Obamacare replacement plan

      Full Coverage: The Presidential Inauguration
