Missing and Endangered alert issued for Va. Beach mom and her children
AM Drizzle & Fog
Becker College mourns death of hockey captain and Chesapeake native
GOP senators outline first Obamacare replacement plan
HEADLINES
Updated 10:20 AM. EST
- Grid
- List
- Newport-News
ALDI to hold another hiring event for several Peninsula storesALDI to hold another hiring event for several Peninsula stores NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Grocery chain ALDI will hold yet another hiring event ahead of store openings in the area.
- Newport-News
- 3 days ago
- Newport-News
Superlift for John F. Kennedy carrier under constructionSuperlift for John F. Kennedy carrier under construction NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- It's a fascinating look at the construction of the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy.
- Newport-News
- 7 hours ago
- Virginia
Virginia Senate panel OK's marijuana law reformVirginia Senate panel OK's marijuana law reform Bill eliminates license suspension for 1st offense, measure passes 14-1
- Virginia
- 12 hours ago
- Norfolk
Vision for future of Military Circle area could include arenaVision for future of Military Circle area could include arena NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A state-funded effort to look at the future of the greater Military Circle area found that a 15-acre site could provide a home for an arena or other institutional/commercial use.
- Norfolk
- 52 minutes ago
- Suffolk
81-year-old killed in moped accident81-year-old killed in moped accident SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An elderly man died after the moped he was riding went off the road and landed in a ditch in Suffolk.
- Suffolk
- 8 hours ago
- News
Minnesota governor collapses during State of the StateMinnesota governor collapses during State of the State Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State address on Monday.
- News
- 7 hours ago
- Norfolk
Search continues for missing Norfolk motherSearch continues for missing Norfolk mother NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The search continues for a missing mother in Norfolk.
- Norfolk
- 8 hours ago
- Hampton
McDonald's investigates whether worker refused to serve police officerMcDonald's investigates whether worker refused to serve police officer HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The owner of a McDonald's restaurant is looking into claims that an employee refused to serve a Hampton police officer.
- Hampton
- 10 hours ago
- Norfolk
New facade unveiled of the historic Decker buildingNew facade unveiled of the historic Decker building NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk city leaders unveiled the reconstructed facade of the historic Decker building.
- Norfolk
- 9 hours ago
- National-Politics
Press Secretary: 'Our intention is never to lie to you'Press Secretary: 'Our intention is never to lie to you' People who tuned in to the White House briefing Monday expecting fireworks were likely disappointed.
- National-Politics
- 8 hours ago
- News
Popular Sierra Nevada beer recalled because of broken glass riskPopular Sierra Nevada beer recalled because of broken glass risk If you like craft beer, you might want to look in your refrigerator for bottles of the brand Sierra Nevada.
- News
- 8 hours ago
- Features
Grandma uses Pokemon Go in battle against cancerGrandma uses Pokemon Go in battle against cancer Her grandson introduced her to the popular game last summer and now she has her own Facebook page and is part of a social media community of more than 5,000 players.
- Features
- 10 hours ago
- Crime
Sailor to spend 11 years in prison for hiring someone to kill wifeSailor to spend 11 years in prison for hiring someone to kill wife NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A federal judge sentenced a sailor accused of trying to hire someone to kill his wife to 11 years in prison Monday.
- Crime
- 13 hours ago
- Virginia
Woman from Chesapeake, daughter, son-in-law killed in crashWoman from Chesapeake, daughter, son-in-law killed in crash
- Virginia
- 17 hours ago
- Norfolk
Business owner's comment on Women's March causes Internet uproarBusiness owner's comment on Women's March causes Internet uproar While hundreds of people gathered in Downtown Norfolk this weekend to participate in the Women's March, one local businessman had something to say.
- Norfolk
- 12 hours ago
-
News
BLOG | Mom 'learned the hard way' after son is attacked by dogs
-
Virginia
Democrats seek a new hope in Virginia governor's race
-
Nation-Now
GOP senators outline first Obamacare replacement plan
-
Travel
Metro to boost service during anti-abortion rally in DC
-
National-Politics
Press Secretary: 'Our intention is never to lie to you'
-
News
Popular Sierra Nevada beer recalled because of broken glass risk
-
News
Minnesota governor collapses during State of the State
-
Military
Navy stays with new technology for landing jets on carriers
-
Features
Grandma uses Pokemon Go in battle against cancer
-
Life
Teen pilot breaks age and gender barriers
-
National-Politics
Senate confirms Pompeo as CIA chief amid questions over torture, spying views
-
News
Man walking barefoot across America is struck, killed
-
Nation-Now
How we can each fight cybercrime with smarter habits
-
News
Three puppies found alive 5 days after Italy avalanche
-
Nation-Now
A GOP group steps up to boost Jeff Sessions
-
Local
Reward jumps to $35,000 for dog missing nose, ears
-
Nation-Now
Trump wields his presidential pen, signing orders on trade, hiring, abortion
-
Entertainment
'Star Wars: Episode VIII' will be titled 'The Last Jedi'
-
National-Politics
Madonna defends her anti-Trump speech at women's march
-
Nation-Now
Death toll from tornadoes, storms reaches 18 in Southeast
-
Virginia-Beach
8 hour ago 11:57 p.m.
Missing and Endangered alert issued for Va. Beach mom and her children
-
Forecast
40 mins ago 7:01 a.m.
AM Drizzle & Fog
-
College
11 hour ago 9:09 p.m.
Becker College mourns death of hockey captain and Chesapeake native
-
Suffolk
15 hour ago 4:36 p.m.
Grand jury indicts Delegate Rick Morris on Child Cruelty charge
-
Virginia
6 hour ago 1:27 a.m.
Democrats seek a new hope in Virginia governor's race
-
Nation-Now
7 hour ago 12:11 a.m.
GOP senators outline first Obamacare replacement plan
-
Newport-News
93 hour ago 10:20 a.m.
ALDI to hold another hiring event for several Peninsula stores
-
-
Newport-News
8 hour ago 11:56 p.m.
Superlift for John F. Kennedy carrier under construction
-
Virginia
12 hour ago 7:21 p.m.
Virginia Senate panel OK's marijuana law reform
-
Norfolk
53 mins ago 6:48 a.m.
Vision for future of Military Circle area could include arena
-
Suffolk
9 hour ago 11:10 p.m.
81-year-old killed in moped accident
-
News
7 hour ago 12:32 a.m.
Minnesota governor collapses during State of the State
-
Norfolk
8 hour ago 11:40 p.m.
Search continues for missing Norfolk mother
-
Hampton
11 hour ago 8:42 p.m.
McDonald's investigates whether worker refused to serve police officer
-
Norfolk
9 hour ago 10:40 p.m.
New facade unveiled of the historic Decker building
-
National-Politics
9 hour ago 11:01 p.m.
Press Secretary: 'Our intention is never to lie to you'
-
News
9 hour ago 10:42 p.m.
Popular Sierra Nevada beer recalled because of broken glass risk
-
Features
11 hour ago 8:50 p.m.
Grandma uses Pokemon Go in battle against cancer
-
Crime
13 hour ago 6:39 p.m.
Sailor to spend 11 years in prison for hiring someone to kill wife
-
Virginia
18 hour ago 1:42 p.m.
Woman from Chesapeake, daughter, son-in-law killed in crash