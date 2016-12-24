Apartments damaged after car drives into one and erupts in flames

(Photo: Newport News Fire Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) – No one was injured, but two apartment were condemned after a vehicle drove into one unit and erupted into flames early Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Newport News Fire Department, this incident unfolded at around 2:15 am in the 300 block of Misty Creek Court, in the Denbigh section of the city. Their dispatchers received a call reporting that a vehicle had driven into an apartment unit and was smoking.

After the first call, but before the first fire units arrived, Dispatch began receiving additional calls reporting that the vehicle and the building had active fire. Based on these calls, dispatchers upgraded to call to a full fire response.

The first fire units on scene found the building and the vehicle fully involved with fire. They immediately began attacking the fire while conducting a search of the vehicle and the building. The fire was declared under control within 20 minutes.

According to the spokesperson, the downstairs apartment, which the vehicle had run into, was heavily damaged by smoke and fire, while the unit above it sustained minor damage from fire, but heavy damage from smoke. Both units were condemned.

The downstairs unit was vacant at the time of the incident, but the upstairs unit was occupied. However, the occupants of the upstairs unit did not require any assistance making arrangements for accommodations.

The Newport News Fire Department spokesperson said that they’re unsure what caused the vehicle to catch fire after the accident. They also said there were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

There was no information provided regarding what caused the vehicle to crash into the apartment unit, nor if the driver of the vehicle faces any charges.



