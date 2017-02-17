Attempted robbery reported at Best Western in Newport News

Surveillance photo shows suspect in attempted robbery of Best Western in Newport News on Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A search is on for a suspect involved in an early morning motel robbery in Newport News on Friday.

Police told 13News Now officers responded to the Best Western located at 500 Operations Drive around 4:12 a.m. in reference to a robbery.

When police arrived to the scene, they spoke with the clerk, a 63-year-old Newport News woman, who said she was working behind the counter when the suspect entered the front lobby and demanded money. The clerk refused the demand and the suspect left the area on foot, heading toward the rear of Best Buy.

Police say the robbery appears to be related to other recent motel robberies in Newport News.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5'6" to 5'8" and having a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black, white and blue jacket with the number 5 on the front, black pants and a gray mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

