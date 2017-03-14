Body found in submerged car in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Police say a body was found inside a car that had gone into the water in the 700 block of Deep Creek Road.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., a retired Newport News Police sergeant spotted a maroon Toyota Prius in the water at Deep Creek Marina.

The fire department responded, and a dive team found the body of a man inside the vehicle.

Newport News detectives are on scene investigating.

