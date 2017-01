A body was found near a homeless camp on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News on Jan. 25, 2017. (Photo: Niko Clemmons, 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A body has been found on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, near I-64 in Newport News.

Lou Thurston with Newport News Police told 13News Now the body was found near a homeless camp around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say foul play does not appear to be involved. Officers are still on the scene investigating.

