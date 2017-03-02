Bourey resigns from Peninsula Airport Commission

Newport News City Manager Jim Bourey (Photo: City of Newport News)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News City Manager Jim Bourey resigned from the Peninsula Airport Commission Thursday before commission members held a private meeting.

Bourey's resignation comes after after news that The Peninsula Airport Commission used millions of dollars to pay off a bank loan for People Express Airlines. The company, which was supposed to be based at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, never launched.

In January, state officials cut off funding to the airport and Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne ordered an audit of state funding of the airport.

Elite Airways, which was to begin service from Newport News/Williamsburg International on March 13, but the company postponed the start of service because of "challenging perceptions" surrounding the airport.

Bourey prepared this statement to Newport News Mayor McKinley Price and Newport News City Council members in offering his resignation:

It has been my pleasure and my privilege to serve as a City of Newport News appointee to the Peninsula Airport Commission for the past several years. While this has been a challenging time in the commercial aviation world, I believe the Commission has worked very hard to make sure the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport is in sound financial condition and ensure that we are well positioned to expand the commercial air service available to our citizens.

The past month has been a very difficult time for the airport and me personally. I am tremendously disappointed with the level of misinformation exists and the tremendous confusion that has been created for the public. I fully stand by the actions of the Commission and its integrity. I am so incredibly disappointed that the People Express loan guarantee was not successful in helping them grow into a major asset at the airport. It is also very painful to hear many people criticize the Commission's actions based on the information that has been provided.

While I feel all the Commission's actions that I supported were justified, I am resigning my position form the Commission immediately in the hope that this will allow for a fresh start for the Commission. This will clear the way for you to appoint someone that will have an opportunity to further advance the airport. I have been honored to serve in this capacity and will continue to support the airport in the best way possible.

Sincerely,

James M. Bourey

(© 2017 WVEC)