Car crashes into Newport News adult entertainment store

A vehicle went into the store front of the Love Shack adult entertainment store in Newport News (Photo: 13News Now viewer Don Sippel)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say a man was suffering from a medical condition when he crashed into the front of an adult entertainment store in Newport News on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the Love Shack located in the 900 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard. Investigators say an elderly man was driving his vehicle when he suffered an unknown medical incident, which led to the crash.

The front glass of the Love Shack building was damaged, but no one inside was injured.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

