NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday after a woman ran off the road and struck a pole.

A spokesperson for the police department said the crash happened around 6 a.m. in the 14000 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Police said there were no injuries.

The 49-year-old woman driving the car was said to have been intoxicated.

