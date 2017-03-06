Career fair to bring 100 employers together in Newport News

Close up of businessmen shaking hands (Photo: ferlistockphoto, Oduaimages)

Newport News, VA – More than 100 companies are expected to participate in HIRE Peninsula 2017, a career that will take place at City Center at Oyster Point.

ECPI University is partnering with the Virginia Employment Commission, Peninsula Worklink, RMC Events, and the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce to host the event.

Interview rooms and job search assistance will be available. A computer room will give people a place where they can apply for employment online.

HIRE Peninsula 2017 will take place on Thursday, March 16 at the Marriott City Center, located at 740 Town Center Drive in Newport News. The hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the first hour reserved for veteran job seekers.

The career fair is free and open to everyone.

Prospective applicants can register here.

Employers who would like to be part of the event can sign up here.

For more information, email Candice Sayre or call her at (757) 838-9191.

