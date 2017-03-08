Chance of weekend snow could impact Newport News marathon

marathon runner legs (Photo: lzf)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Organizers of a Newport News marathon say the possibility of wintry weather in the weekend forecast could means they may have to scrap the race.

There's still a lot uncertainty with the weekend forecast, but the Peninsula area could get some snow. 13News Now meteorologist Tim Pandajis says there is about a 50 percent chance of wintry weather this weekend.

The president of the company putting on Sunday's One City Marathon says snow could force it to be canceled. Jason Todd says they'll aim to make a call by Saturday at the latest.

He says if the race is canceled, it wouldn't be rescheduled.

According to the national Weather Prediction Center, much of the state has a chance of seeing weekend snow.

