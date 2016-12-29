Child stabbed in Newport News, 13-year-old in custody

(Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times Thursday morning, and a 13-year-old boy is facing charges.

Newport News Police say the boy was stabbed in the 600 block of River Bend Court around 1:30 a.m. The child suffered wounds to his side, arm, and stomach.

He was first taken to a local hospital in Newport News to be treated, but his condition was deemed critial and he was flown to a hospital in Norfolk for further treatment.

Police believe the suspect is another boy, only 13 years old. He is in custody at the Newport News Juvenile Detention, where he is charged with malicious wounding.

Police say the two boys knew each other.