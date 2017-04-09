Children of refugees enjoy ODU Soccer Clinic

(Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) - At first glance, it looks like just another soccer clinic put on by the ODU Men's and Women's teams... but a closer look at an apartment complex in Newport News says more.

Over 100 children from ranging in age from 4 to 14 came with their parents from war-torn countries like Syria, The Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Sudan, and Iraq.

About a month ago, Norfolk resident Lisa Suhay was donating books to 30 families from those countries when she noticed they were "running around after one miserable soccer ball."

Suhay then shot footage of the children and the ball and posted it on Facebook.

Within a short time a soccer clinic was born. On Saturday, children got donations from all over Hampton Roads to as far away as Texas that included clothes, food, and bicycles.

"I'm still completely blown away," Suhay remarked.

ODU Monarchs head coach Alan Dawson felt it was a wonderful gesture, but also knew it was something that was beneficial for his own players.

"A worldly perspective," he said. "We're more alike than we are different, and I've been all over the world."

For Suhay, it also restored her faith in humanity.

"It puts faces on the word 'refugee,'" she said. "These are not terrorists. These are not bad people."

She mentioned, for example, most of the mothers and fathers who fled Syria and came to Hampton Roads, were from middle and upper class neighborhoods like the Larchmont section of Norfolk. Being here, Suhay said, also gives their children a chance at living a normal life.

"Some of these kids are being kids for the first time today. That's a gift. You're not just giving them back their childhood, you're giving them a childhood they didn't even know they could have."

If you want to help, visit the RefugeeHelpers757 Facebook page.

Members of @ODUMensSoccer & @ODUWomensSoccer teams holding a clinic for children of refugee families from Africa & Middle East. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/92yiGPhIWb — Brian Smith (@13BrianSmith) April 8, 2017

© 2017 WVEC-TV