Clerk injured during Newport News store robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A clerk at a convenience store suffered an arm laceration during a robbery late Monday night, police said.

The robbery happened just before midnight at the J&G Food Mart in the 1500 block of 27th Street. Investigators say the female clerk was taking out the trash when an unknown man grabbed her. She struggled with the suspect, and was cut on her right arm.

The suspect forced her back inside and demanded money. After taking an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes, he fled the business.

Medics treated the victim on-scene for her injury.

No good description of the suspect is available at this time, but police said he wore a black jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

