Congressman Scott visits hospitals to talk health care

Congressman Bobby Scott

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Representative Bobby Scott is making a stop in Newport News on Monday, to discuss the ongoing debate in Congress over health care.

Before he heads to the Peninsula, he'll make a stop Southside, at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. Congressman Scott is expected to meet with hospital administrators, doctors, and nurses.

Then this afternoon, he'll head to Southeastern Virginia Health System Center in Newport News.

The meetings are closed to the public.

