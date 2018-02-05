Credit union robbery suspect identified, remains at large

A Newport News Sheriff's deputy and K-9 Cooper assist Newport News Police at the scene of a robbery at BayPort Credit Union on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have identified the suspect they say robbed a credit union in Newport News last week.

Investigators said they received the call of the robbery at 1:52 p.m. Thursday for the BayPort Credit Union located in the 3700 block of Huntington Avenue, not far from Newport News Shipbuilding.

Police said the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note demanding cash. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled south on Huntington Avenue. No weapon was displayed.

Marrio D'Rontrell Ashlock (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

Police have issued warrants for the arrest of 27-year-old Marrio D'Rontrell Ashlock. They ask that if you know Ashlock's whereabouts or have any information about the robbery, to please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Crime Line callers may remain totally anonymous and never have to testify in court, and can be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 with information leading to an arrest.

© 2018 WVEC-TV