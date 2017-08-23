Credit union robbery leads to police chase in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A robbery at a credit union led to a police chase on Interstate 64 in Newport News on Wednesday morning.

Newport News Police said that they received a call at 9:44 a.m. of a robbery at BayPort Credit Union, located at 12312 Warwick Boulevard.

A man reportedly entered the credit union and handed over a note demanding money. He was given an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the scene.

With a quick response time from police, officers were able to locate the getaway car and several suspects inside.

The vehicle failed to stop for police, and instead headed west on I-64 toward Jefferson Avenue. Virginia State Police said the suspects reached speeds of 65 miles per hour, but a running road block on the interstate was able to stop the vehicle shortly after 10 a.m.

The suspect's tried to escape, hitting a trooper's vehicle, but were unable to get away. Police took them into custody without further incident.

The trooper was not hurt in the crash.

During the pursuit, a Newport News police unit was also involved in an accident with a pickup truck at Operations Drive and Jefferson Avenue. No injuries were reported in that accident.

The suspects' names have not been released at this time, as police continue their investigation.

© 2017 WVEC-TV