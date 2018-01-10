Crews battle 2-alarm fire at vacant hotel in Newport News

(Photo: Newport News Fire)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters raised a second alarm to battle a fire that started inside a vacant hotel Wednesday morning.

Someone passing the old Wynnwood Plaza Hotel on Jefferson Avenue near West Mercury Boulevard spotted the fire around 4:41 a.m. The hotel has been empty for years.

When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the third floor. Because there was no power and there was no active sprinkler system in the building, they called a second alarm.

Firefighters put out the fire, which was confined to a single room on the third floor.

Crews found no one inside the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

