Crews battle 2-alarm fire at vacant Newport News hotel

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters needed to call in a second alarm to battle a fire that broke out inside a vacant hotel in Newport News.

Newport News Fire said a passerby spotted the fire around 4:41 a.m. Wednesday at the Wynnwood Plaza Hotel, which has been vacant for several years.

Arriving firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the third floor. A second alarm was called, because there was no power on or sprinklers hooked up inside the building.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was confined to a single unit on the third floor.

A complete search of the building was conducted, but no one was found inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

