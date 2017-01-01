Crews battle house fire on Prescott Circle in Newport News

Viewer photo shows fire at home in the 700 block of Prescott Circle in Newport News on Jan. 1, 2016. (Photo: A. Nuttall)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters battled a fire Sunday in the Village Green section of Newport News.

According to Newport News Dispatch, an emergency call came in just before 5 p.m. for a fire in the 700 block of Prescott Circle.

Video sent from a 13News Now viewer shows the home fully engulfed in flames.

The Newport News Fire Association tweeted that the fire was under control in 30 minutes of firefighters' arrival. The organization also reported the residents of the home were not there at the time of the fire.