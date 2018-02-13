(Photo: Newport News Fire)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Overnight, fire crews were at the scene of a house fire in Newport News.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Monday on 29th Street, not far from Roanoke Avenue.

Firefighters stayed at the scene for hours because the flames kept reigniting. Photos taken by firefighters show the damage is extensive.

It appears everyone got out safely.

No word yet on a cause of the fire.

PHOTOS: Crews battle Newport News house fire for hours

© 2018 WVEC-TV