Crews on scene of house fire on Parker Avenue in Newport News

Staff , WVEC 4:41 PM. EST January 15, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Parker Avenue in Newport News.

The Newport News Fire Department tweeted about the incident shortly after 3:30 p.m.

No other details are available at this time.

