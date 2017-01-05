Crews respond to Newport News house fire

Fire truck. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News firefighters responded to a house fire early Thursday in the 700 block of 31st Street.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the home at 3:46 a.m. Firefighters searched for residents and, after the area was deemed clear, found the fire had started in the homes attic.

The incident was determined to be electrical in nature, firefighters said.

No civilians were injured, however, one firefighter was taken to to a local hospital for non-fire related illness.