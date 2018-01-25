Crews working to restore power to thousands in Newport News

(Photo: Dominion Energy)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- More than 4,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power due to an outage.

Michelle Price, the spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools, tells 13News Now the outage affected Menchville High and B.C. Charles Elementary schools. Power to both was restored at around 11:15 a.m.

Dominion Energy crews are on site to find and repair the problem, according to company spokesperson Bonita Billingsley Harris.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 1 p.m.

Power outage in @CityofNN affecting about 7500 customers including @nnschools @MenchvilleHS & BC Charles Elem. @DomEnergyVA Crews on site to find & repair problem ASAP. — Bonita Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) January 25, 2018

Click here to see current outages in the area.

© 2018 WVEC-TV