Two men found dead inside Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police conduct what they say is a death investigation after two men were found dead inside a home on Langley Ave., Wednesday.

Investigators were called out to 5 Langley Ave. just after 11:20 a.m.

According to Newport News Police, a family member asked that officers check on the welfare of the people living at the address.

The two men were dead when officers arrived. Officials say that the two men knew each other, but have not said what their relationship was.

“I feel sorry for their families,” says the victim's neighbor Adam Hobbs.

Hobbs lives across the street and says a couple nights ago he heard what he says sounded like gunfire.

“Two rapid gun shots and afterward probably around seven seconds later four more gunshots,” he says.

Wednesday afternoon he heard and saw a victim's loved one crying.

“I saw I believe their mother. She was crying out loudly and my heart just dropped,” he says. “I assumed the worst that somebody either took their life or their life was taken from them.”

Another neighbor Dennie Noble says he heard the woman grieving too...

“I heard screaming,” he says.

Noble then found out one of his neighbors who was also a close family friend had died.



“He was good friends with my dad and my dad's friends. So he always came to the house,” he says. “Every time he walked his dog our dogs would always play or do dog stuff,” he says.

He also says his family always stopped to talk with the victim and his father and that they were also always together.

“I never really seen him with nobody,” Noble says. “If he was with somebody he was with his dad.”

“He was a very quiet guy for the most part,” Hobbs says.

Now his neighbor’s death and that of another man remain under investigation.

“I hope they find whoever did this,” Hobbs says. “There needs to be justice for them.”

As of Wednesday evening, police have not released any suspect information and say there does not appear to be a public safety threat.