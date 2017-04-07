Deputy failed to follow protocol when inmate escaped from Newport News hospital

Thomas Brabham, 32, a prisoner at Newport News City Jail escaped from Riverside Regional Medical Center on April 5 after undergoing medical attention. (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

​NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan tells us that investigators have learned that a deputy failed to follow proper security protocols, contributing to a jail inmate's escape from Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Authorities tell us Thomas Douglas Brabham escaped from the medical center Wednesday afternoon after undergoing medical attention and is still at large.

Security protocols won't be revealed, but we're told the deputy had been properly trained and had been working there for 11 months.

His identity won't be revealed.

“This incident is unfortunate. There’s no reason, based on training the deputy received, that this should have occurred,” said Sheriff Morgan. “The deputy will be dealt with accordingly and I take full responsibility as sheriff.”

“In the interest of transparency, I felt it was important to release this information now that we’ve had time to gather information and verify the facts,” Sheriff Morgan added.

The search for Brabham is still ongoing.

We're told Brabham was arrested by police on March 25 and held in the Newport News City Jail.

He was transported to the hospital for medical attention on March 28 to undergo physical therapy.

Investigators are working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the escape.

Brabham has been arrested for a slew of burglary and grand larceny charges.

