Dog severely injured at boarding service in Newport News

WARNING: Some of the images of the dog's injuries are graphic.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A dog's owners want answers after the pet they left at a kennel ended up needing emergency veterinary care.

Several people reached out to 13News Now about the incident involving Jason Fox's dog, Fenway.

Fox said Fenway was attacked during a stay at Coastal Dog Services on Warwick Boulevard.

Fox told 13News Now the family left Fenway there in the past. This time, the Foxes dropped him off at the business the night of August 25. The next day, the kennel manager called to tell them Fenway got his collar stuck in a fence. In the process of trying to break free, Fenway ended up with a small cut over his eye.

Fox said an emergency veterinarian told the family that Fenway's injuries were much worse than what the kennel manager described and that Fenway needed to surgery. When the Foxes eventually saw their dog, they were horrified.

“I'm angry because they tried to downplay it,” Fox stated. “My wife is a wreck, We have a 5-year-old who has no clue what’s going on. She just wants to know where her dog is.”

Fox thinks his dog was attacked by other dogs at the kennel.

Coastal Dog Services owner Rick Tvelia told 13News Now the injuries were a complete accident. He wasn’t on site at the time of the incident. Tveila said his employees told him when they came outside and found Fenway hurt -- later findingdog, and later his collar still attached to the fence, they assumed the dog injured himself on the fence.

“When we found the dog with the gash over its eye, we called the owner immediately and took to the clinic. That's all I know,” Tvelia said. “I've been doing this for years, and it was just an accident, and we are very sorry.”

Newport News Animal Services is investigating Coastal Dog Services because of the incident; however, this is not the first time.

A spokeswoman for Newport News told 13News Now that animal services recently charged Coastal Dog Services with Animal Cruelty after a dog died at the business in June.

Fox is demanding a change.

“He needs to be shut down, whether he agrees to pay for my animal and the surgeries," Fox said, asking, "but what about other dogs in their care?”

Fox and his wife took their dog to the Veterinary Referral & Critical Care Center in Manakin-Sabot. According to his Facebook page, their dog is in critical but stable condition. Vets are in the process of a plasma transfusion.

Fox said he wants to have a face-to-face conversation with Tvelia.

The Foxes set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Fenway's medical expenses.

