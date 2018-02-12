Domino's delivery driver robbed in Newport News

Photo: file

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people robbed a Domino's delivery driver after he made a delivery in the 800 block of Forrest Dr. Saturday night.

Police said two men robbed the 61-year-old man driver around 10 p.m.

The men took money from the driver then left the area. Officers said the robbery did not involve a gun and that no one was hurt.

The robbery was the second of a Domnio's driver to take place in the city in a little more than two weeks.

Someone shot a driver who finished making a delivery in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. on January 25.

Domino's offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the robbery and shooting from January.

© 2018 WVEC-TV