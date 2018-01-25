Domino's delivery driver shot in Newport News

(Photo: Newport News Police Department via Twitter)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a Domino's pizza delivery driver had critical injuries after someone shot him Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. and left the 29-year-old delivery driver's chest and back wounded.

Domino's Pizza delivery driver has life-threatening injuries. Police still investigating. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/7S9zmpvl6K — Niko Clemmons (@13nikoclemmons) January 25, 2018

The customer to whom the driver made the delivery said the 29-year-old dropped off the pizza and left the customer's home. The customer said a short time later, there was a knock at his door. When he opened it, the driver was there.

The driver told the customer he had been shot. The customer did not believe the 29-year-old at first, but the driver quickly collapsed on the customer's floor. The customer applied pressure to the driver's wound until medics arrived.

© 2018 WVEC-TV