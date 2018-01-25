WVEC
Domino's delivery driver shot in Newport News

Staff , WVEC 1:42 PM. EST January 25, 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a Domino's pizza delivery driver had critical injuries after someone shot him Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. and left the 29-year-old delivery driver's chest and back wounded.

The customer to whom the driver made the delivery said the 29-year-old dropped off the pizza and left the customer's home. The customer said a short time later, there was a knock at his door. When he opened it, the driver was there.

The driver told the customer he had been shot. The customer did not believe the 29-year-old at first, but the driver quickly collapsed on the customer's floor. The customer applied pressure to the driver's wound until medics arrived.

 

