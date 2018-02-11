Domino's Pizza delivery driver robbed in Newport News

Photo: file

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Domino's Pizza delivery driver was robbed after making a delivery in the 800 block of Forest Drive Saturday night.

According to police, the 61-year-old man was robbed by two unknown black men wearing dark clothing around 10 p.m.

The suspects took money from the victim and fled the scene. No gun was involved.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

