Drive-by shooting sends four to the hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A drive-by shooting sends four people to the hospital in Newport News.

Police were called out to City Center at Oyster Point shortly after 12:30 a.m., where they found three victims: a male and two females. Each one had been shot in the leg.

Medics took them to the hospital. Investigators say another female victim showed up at the hospital on her own. All four victims are expected to recover.

Police say the shooting did not happen inside the movie theater, as had been rumored on social media.

Police say none of the victims are cooperating. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crimeline at 1-88-LOCK-U-UP.

Just spoke to a witness who works at a nearby building, says he heard 3-4 shots. pic.twitter.com/X0SfN2DOfE — Elise Brown (@13EliseDBrown) February 27, 2017

