Driver charged, accused of hitting pregnant woman with SUV in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Medics took a woman who is nine months pregnant to the hospital after an SUV hit her in a parking lot Friday.

Police said the SUV hit the expectant mother at the Starbucks located in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said officers received a call about a three-vehicle crash that began on the roadway. Investigators said a 63-year-old woman who was driving an SUV rear-ended a car, veered off J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, side-swiped a car in the Starbucks parking lot, then hit the expectant mother.

The mom-to-be said she had leg pain. She and her baby should be all right.

Police charged the driver of the SUV with Reckless Driving.

