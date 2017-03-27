Driver rescued from SUV that hit cars, flipped in Newport News

Crews worked to free the driver of an SUV after it hit a number of parked cars at Midas, located on Warwick Boulevard at Beechmont Drive in Newport News on March 27, 2017. (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews rescued the driver of an SUV after it hit several cars in a parking lot then landed on its side Monday.

Jamie Bastas with the Newport News Police Department said it happened just before 9:50 a.m. on Warwick Boulevard at Beechmont Drive.

The SUV hit a number of cars in the parking lot of Midas.

Crews removed the driver from the SUV.

There was not word on the extent of the driver's injuries.

Police stopped northbound traffic on Warwick Boulevard as a result of the wreck.

