Emergency notification system launches for Newport News residents

warning light (Photo: Tanantornanutra)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A new emergency notification system recently launched for Newport News residents.

NNALERT allows the city to send out various alerts and notifications to citizens in a variety of ways.

When residents sign up, they choose the alerts they would like to receive. They also select how they will receive them. For example, residents can get them delivered at home, on a phone or in an email.

The system also enables residents to select addresses they would like to receive alerts about.

Information comes directly from an official source like police, fire or other city departments.

To sign up, click HERE.

© 2018 WVEC-TV