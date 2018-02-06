Female suspect identified in Newport News carjacking

Cathy Marie Chapman (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have identified one of two people suspected in a carjacking and robbery that took place outside a Newport News drug store last month.

Investigators say on the afternoon of January 2, the suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Cathy Marie Chapman, asked two women for directions outside the Medicap Pharmacy on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Police say she then forced the victims to drive her to the MI Rancho restaurant nearby, where a man got in the car.

Police say that the two suspects had earlier ordered and eaten food and alcohol at the restaurant and then tried to pay with a credit card, which was declined. The pair claimed they would go get the money and return, but instead were seen getting into the vehicle which was occupied by the two victims, and left.

The suspects eventually let the victims go, but not before demanding their wallets, cash, and cell phones.

Warrants have now been obtained for Chapman. Police say they have also identified and interviewed the male suspect, who has not been charged in this incident.

Chapman is also wanted in Gloucester County for stealing a person's car on January 28. The car has since been recovered, but Chapman remains at large.

Chapman faces charges in Newport News of two counts of abduction, two counts of conspiring to commit robbery, and two counts of conspiring to commit abduction, and also has charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault, and battery in Gloucester County.

If you have any information about Cathy Marie Chapman's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV