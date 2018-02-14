Fifth member of Newport News drug conspiracy sentenced

jail_cell_prison_cell_ap.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A fifth member connected to a cocaine trafficking conspiracy in Newport News was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday.

Court documents stated Marcus Davis, 37, was an associate of Marvin O'Neal Carter, the former leader of a large-scale cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Carter was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Police said Davis sold heroin from Carter's garage and helped him conceal a delivery of 54 kilograms of cocaine in October 2016.

Davis obstructed the federal drug investigation by writing a letter to an uncharged member of the conspiracy after meeting with federal agents in May 2017.

All five members of the conspiracy have been convicted and sentenced.

