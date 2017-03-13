Fight at party leads to gunfire, car damage in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Gunfire that came at a motorcycle club party may be responsible for damage to a car.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about gunshots in the 9800 block of Warwick Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, several cars in a parking lot left the area. Police followed a man in a black bucket hat and motorcycle vest who was walking down a street. At the same time, three people who had taken off their motorcycle vests came up to police. One of those people told officers there was a party in the parking lot and that he heard 10 gunshots.

Officers collected several casings and left.

Around 2 a.m., a 21-year-old man from Hampton called dispatchers and said his car was hit by gunfire while he was on the same street where the officers were earlier.

The caller said he was at a motorcycle club party and a fight started. He started to leave and was outside when another fight started near the parking lot. He began driving away and heard gunshots. His window broke when at least one bullet hit it.

Neither he nor his passenger was hurt.

Police are looking for the person who was or the people who were responsible.

