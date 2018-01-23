Fire at Canon plant in Newport News

(Photo: Courtesy Dawn Matthews)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters put out a roof fire at the Canon plant in Newport News.

Firefighters were called out to the 12000 block of Canon Boulevard just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chief Robert Alley tells 13News Now that the fire was quickly extinguished, with very little damage done to the roof.

The warehouse remains operational.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

