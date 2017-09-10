WVEC
Close

Firefighters extinguish blaze in vacant Newport News house

Staff , WVEC 11:10 AM. EDT September 10, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) - Firefighters in Newport News responded Sunday morning to a fire in a house that turned out to be vacant.

According to a city spokesperson, they received the call reporting this at around 9 a.m. When first responders arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first level of a two-story residence in the 1400 block of 24th Street. 

A thorough search of the structure led to a determination that it was vacant.

The spokesperson said the house sustained minimum damage to two rooms on the first level and smoke damage throughout. 

A fire investigator was called out to try and determine the cause of the fire.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories