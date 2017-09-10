Firefighters extinguish blaze in vacant Newport News house

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) - Firefighters in Newport News responded Sunday morning to a fire in a house that turned out to be vacant.
According to a city spokesperson, they received the call reporting this at around 9 a.m. When first responders arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first level of a two-story residence in the 1400 block of 24th Street.
A thorough search of the structure led to a determination that it was vacant.
The spokesperson said the house sustained minimum damage to two rooms on the first level and smoke damage throughout.
A fire investigator was called out to try and determine the cause of the fire.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs