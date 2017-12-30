Firefighters in Newport News battle accidental morning apartment fire

Firetruck (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- An apartment fire that happened Saturday morning was deemed accidental according to the Newport News Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire in the 500 block of Catina Way just before 6 a.m.

Officials said the fire started on the back deck of the location and traveled up the siding into the roof and attic area of the apartment.

One person was treated at the scene by medics.

Two apartments were condemned because of fire and smoke damage, fire officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

